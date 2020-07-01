Our dearly beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Kathleen Rae Pierce Sherman, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, after courageously fighting nearly 40 years of painful health conditions.

She was born November 16, 1946, to Clarence Earl Pierce, Jr. and Patricia Jane Joplin Pierce, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Kathy was the second daughter of their three girls. Their family moved to Coos Bay, Oregon, and then to Long Beach, California.

She married Roger Douglas Sherman on October 21, 1972. They have two children, Eric and Karen. They were sealed together as a family in the Los Angeles California Temple on August 8, 1981.

Kathy was very talented, creative, and magnified whatever she did. She paid close attention to detail in everything she did. She loved to decorate for all of the holidays to make them fun for her family.

She enjoyed tole painting, cross-stitching, crocheting, sewing, working in her yard, and visiting with her beloved friends. She always had at least one project in the works. She often made things such as blankets, pajamas, aprons, and costumes for her grandchildren.

Kathy spent many, many hours working on family history. Kathy loved to serve and help others. No matter how much pain she was in, she would work as hard as she could to help others and to give 300% to any project or assignment she was asked to help with.

She was a thoughtful and very giving person with her time and means. She freely gave or shared whatever she had. She greeted friends and strangers with a big smile and outstretched arms. Her greatest joy was her family. They meant everything to her.

She loved the Lord with all of her heart and strived everyday to live as He taught and to love as he loved.

She will be missed more than words could ever express.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Doug; children Eric (Bridget) Sherman, Karen (Scott) Hansen; grandchildren Abigail and Annabel Sherman, Emily (Nate) Mather, Kate, Ryan, Lydia, Tyler, and Matthew Hansen; sister Landa (Jim) Carlson; sister-in-law Roberta (Keith Neely); and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Clarence and Josephine Pierce, David and Violet Joplin; parents Clarence and Pat Pierce; sister Sandy Pierce and sister-in-law Marilyn Morr.

A viewing was held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6:00-7:00pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00am with a viewing from 9:30 – 10:45am at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

