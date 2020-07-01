Kathleen Saxton Pettis, 74, born March 11, 1946, went to God’s final Grace on June 25, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho.

Kathleen was born in Ogden, Utah, to Eli Moore and Thelma Hall Saxton. They brought her home to an older brother, Gary, and an older sister, Gail.

At the completion of high school at Ben Lomond High, she joined the navy, completed her training, and was stationed at the Naval Hospital at San Diego, where she worked as a Dental Technician.

She met Bill Pettis at the hospital where they were both stationed. They were married in Layton, Utah in 1966. They were stationed in San Diego, California when their first son, Stuart was born and were stationed in Great Lakes, Illinois, when Matthew came along three years later. As a Navy family, they spent the next 30 years traveling the world—Guam, Bremerton, Washington, Hawaii, Corpus Christi, Texas, North Carolina, and various other places. She and Bill retired to Corpus Christi for ten years, teaching NJROTC in high school.

At the request of her sister, Gail Nye, they moved to Paris, Idaho in 2004, where they lived among the peaceful people and scenery of Bear Lake until the present.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a 3rd generation member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, a Cub Scout leader, camper, an avid quilter, and she supported her husband in all his many causes.

She is survived by her husband, Bill, of 54 years; her two retired navy sons, Stuart (Crystal) and Matthew (Kelly); grandchildren, Austin, Mattie, Cody, and Elly; a brother Gary (Annette) Saxton and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gail (Wayne) Nye and two half-siblings, Clyde Baur Saxton and Lorene Saxton Devlin.

A viewing will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Schwab-Matthews Mortuary, 702 Clay Street Montpelier, Idaho. A viewing will also be held Monday, July 6 at the mortuary from 9:00 – 10:15am prior to a military graveside service held at 11:00am at the Paris City Cemetery in Paris, Idaho.

