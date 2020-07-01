Lewiston to hold famous firework show on the 4th of July

Written by Rod Boam
July 1, 2020
Lewiston will hold their Famous Fireworks on Saturday the Fourth of July starting at dusk.

LEWISTON – Generally, the Fourth of July Celebration is Lewiston’s biggest event of the year. But this year, with COVID-19, city officials canceled everything but their famous fireworks on the 4th of July.

Lewiston Mayor Kelly Field said Lewiston will hold their Famous Fireworks on Sat. July 4th this year, despite what the rest of the county is doing.

Hyrum, North Logan, Richmond and Providence will be holding firework displays on July 3rd, with fireworks synchronized to music played on multiple local radio stations.

Lewiston Mayor Kelly Field said the Fourth has always been a big thing for the town of about 2,000 residents.

“We have a lot of out-of-town people come to the celebration,” he said. “We have a pancake breakfast, races, parade, horse race just a whole lot of things going on.”

This year they are just having the famous fireworks on the Fourth of July like they usually do in the city park in the middle of the race track, he said. The fireworks will start at dusk.

Field said most of the residents can see them from their homes, but there is plenty of room at the park for visitors and residents who can’t see them.

