Maria Del Socorro Escojido

July 6, 1947 – June 27, 2020 (age 72)

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and the undisputed matriarch of the family, Maria Escojido, has passed away. She fought the good fight every day of her life, and undoubtedly will continue to do so through eternity.

She worked hard all of her life and raised her children to have similar work ethics. Maria was born in Valparaiso Zacatecas Mexico in the humblest of circumstances.

She eventually came to the U.S. and raised her family. She was ever driven by a desire to help others in any way she could. If you needed a hand, she was there to lend two. Though she was only 4’11”, Maria stood tall for what she believed. A woman of profound faith, she would always push you to be better than you thought you could be.

She believed in working hard and was an optimist and entrepreneur, she started and ran several businesses throughout her life, and was working on her next endeavor up until the time she passed.

She had a love of animals, especially birds and dogs. Over the years, many a stray (including people) found a home in her warm embrace.

Maria is now in the embrace of her beloved mother, Maria, and countless other ancestors. She is survived by her loving husband Samuel, her children, Roxana (Tony) of Bellingham, Washington; Galo (Roanne) of Spanish Fork, Utah; Sonia (Jose) of Riverbank, California; Oralia (Ray) of Visalia, California; Vanessa and Samuel of Logan, Utah; Roxi (Sammy), Max (Carmen). Grandchildren Nichole, Shantel, Mathew, Nathan, Santiago, Gabriella, Isabella, Francisco, Jacob, Alejandro, Adolfo, Mia, Eleesa, Nicholas, Sofia, Darian. Great-grandchildren Sammy Jr, Chloe, Nia, Trinitty, Frankie, Lovett, and other “adopted” children that consider her mom

The family would like to thank the countless individuals that have helped and supported mom, especially the many doctors and healthcare workers that cared for her as she battled illnesses throughout these last few years.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 10:00am at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah. Internment at the Logan City Cemetery.

The family would like to ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cache Valley Food Pantry, a place where mom loved to serve.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.