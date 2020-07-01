Mike Petersen ousts Val Potter in House District 3 race

Mike Petersen of North Logan has emerged from GOP primary voting with the Republican nomination in Utah House District 3.

CACHE COUNTY – In a rough night for incumbent state lawmakers, Utah Rep. Val Potter lost his bid to retain his seat in the Legislature.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting as of 11 p.m. on June 30, challenger Mike Petersen of North Logan took the GOP nomination in the House District 3 race with 56 percent of nearly 6,500 local ballots cast during the Republican primary on June 30, compared to 44 percent for Potter.

Voters in the District 3 were apparently convinced by Petersen’s argument that Potter’s support for Utah’s abortive 2019 tax reform initiative demonstrated a disregard for the will of the people.

Petersen will now face Democrat Holly Gunther in the general election in November.

