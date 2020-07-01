Not sure what to recycle? Logan city’s Emily Malik has some reminders

You may have seen an announcement from Logan City to residents about being careful about what they throw into the recycling can or bin. Of course they do not want to discourage recycling, but if it’s not being done right, it can actually complicate things more than help.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Logan City Conservation Coordinator Emily Malik said generally people are doing the right thing with what they place in the blue can.

“And there’s just a few key things that we see consistently in our recycling containers that end up being more problematic for…the company that we contract with for recycling to deal with. So we are seeing quite a few plastic bags and plastic film still and that includes anything from a zip lock bag to a grocery bag, all the way to a pet food bag and the kind of bags that soil comes in. We just really encourage residents to not put any kind of bag in the recycling,” Malik said.

She reminds the public that only Plastic #1 – such as soda bottles with the screw-top and Plastic #2 – such as milk jugs, can be recycled. The city recently put out a newsletter about shredded paper and Malik said while, technically, it can be recycled, it does cause problems at the recycling facility.

“It just doesn’t end up staying on the conveyor belt, so it’s a little bit more problematic for the process. So they kind of appreciate not having that bagged material in the recycling container. If some of it happens to get in there, it’s not the worst thing, because it is a recyclable product, it doesn’t contaminate anything. But it does kind of create a mess in their facility.”

Malik says handy, colorful stickers are available with pictures of what can and cannot be recycled. They can go right on to the recycling can or under the lid. They are available at the Logan City Hall, the Environmental department location and at all the town offices in Cache County.