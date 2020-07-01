Primary Election Results – June 2020

Cache County Races

Republican Cache County Council South District

Marc Ensign: 1,267

Nolan Gunnell: 1,795

State Races

Republican State House District 3

Mike Petersen: 3,590

Val Potter*: 2,839

Republican State Senate District 25

Lyle Hillyard*: 5,191 (4,857 votes from Cache County)

Chris Wilson: 8,506 (8,118 votes from Cache County)

Republican Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Spencer Cox and Deidre Henderson: 148,528 (6,964 votes from Cache County)

Greg Hughes and Victor Iverson: 83,063 (3,327 votes from Cache County)

Jon M. Huntsman Jr. and Michelle Kaufusi: 137,431 (4,962 votes from Cache County)

Thomas Wright and Rob Bishop: 32,082 (1,553 votes from Cache County)

Republican Attorney General

David Leavitt: 176,836 (7,143 votes from Cache County)

Sean Reyes*: 211,312 (9,166 votes from Cache County)

Federal Races

Republican U.S. House District 1

Kerry Gibson: 21,454 (4,023 votes from Cache County)

Blake Moore: 27,653 (4,950 votes from Cache County)

Bob Stevenson: 27,077 (3,871 votes from Cache County)

Katie Witt: 15,301 (3,074 votes from Cache County)

Democrat U.S. House District 1

Jamie Cheek: 8,060 (1,123 votes from Cache County)

Darren Parry: 8,917 (1,995 votes from Cache County)

*indicates incumbent candidate

Vote totals are not yet official and will be updated throughout the next few days after all precincts throughout the state have been counted.

Cache County reporting 37% voter turnout.