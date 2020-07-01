Primary Election Results – June 2020

Cache County Races
Republican Cache County Council South District
Marc Ensign: 1,267
Nolan Gunnell: 1,795
State Races
Republican State House District 3
Mike Petersen: 3,590
Val Potter*: 2,839
Republican State Senate District 25
Lyle Hillyard*: 5,191 (4,857 votes from Cache County)
Chris Wilson: 8,506 (8,118 votes from Cache County)
Republican Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Spencer Cox and Deidre Henderson: 148,528 (6,964 votes from Cache County)
Greg Hughes and Victor Iverson: 83,063 (3,327 votes from Cache County)
Jon M. Huntsman Jr. and Michelle Kaufusi: 137,431 (4,962 votes from Cache County)
Thomas Wright and Rob Bishop: 32,082 (1,553 votes from Cache County)
Republican Attorney General
David Leavitt: 176,836 (7,143 votes from Cache County)
Sean Reyes*: 211,312 (9,166 votes from Cache County)
Federal Races
Republican U.S. House District 1
Kerry Gibson: 21,454 (4,023 votes from Cache County)
Blake Moore: 27,653 (4,950 votes from Cache County)
Bob Stevenson: 27,077 (3,871 votes from Cache County)
Katie Witt: 15,301 (3,074 votes from Cache County)
Democrat U.S. House District 1
Jamie Cheek: 8,060 (1,123 votes from Cache County)
Darren Parry: 8,917 (1,995 votes from Cache County)
*indicates incumbent candidate
Vote totals are not yet official and will be updated throughout the next few days after all precincts throughout the state have been counted.
Cache County reporting 37% voter turnout.