Cache County COVID-19 death identified Thursday

LOGAN – The individual reported Wednesday as the second COVID-19 death of a Cache County resident was named Thursday.

He was identified through a family social media post as Tomas Alejandro Lopez Castanon, 83, of North Logan. A Bear River Health Department official did not identify Lopez by name but said he did go to a hospital with breathing problems Tuesday and died later that day.

Of the 14 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in the district, seven are in Cache County and seven in Box Elder County.

Since March there have been 1,638 positive tests recorded in the district with 1,477 in Cache County and 157 in Box Elder in Cache County plus four in Rich County.

There are currently five COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized.

There are 554 new positive COVID-19 tests included in the Thursday report from the Utah Department of Health.

The Thursday numbers mean the state’s new caseload is 23,270 positive tests, a daily rate increase of 2.4 percent from yesterday. Also, 22 of the last 23 days have seen 300 or more cases.

Including 3,028 tests administered yesterday, 346,386 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 6.7 percent of the total tested.

There was three more COVID-19 deaths since yesterday; 176 Utahns have died from the disease.

There are 13,076 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 29 more hospitalizations since yesterday, over the course of the pandemic 1,505 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease. There are currently 184 positive COVID-19 cases hospitalized.

Idaho’s Wednesday report shows 6,370 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths. There have been 25 positive tests in Franklin County while there are now two positives in Bear Lake County and there are three cases in Oneida County.