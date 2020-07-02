June 6, 1932 – June 22, 2020 (age 88)

Cardon Weston Willis passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020, at his home with his wife and five of his seven children by his side after a short, but intense battle with cancer.

He was born on June 8, 1932, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Elijah and Norma Willis of Laketown, Utah.

He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Joan, his children Susan (Christopher), Christine (Jason), David (Shannon), Richard, Kathleen (Dave), Benjamin (Kyoungeung) and Carol, 14 grandchildren and his brother, McKay. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Reed and Clark.

Cardon was raised in Laketown, a small ranching community on the south end of Bear Lake. He fondly remembered the many years spent working on the family ranch. These formative years instilled in him a deep commitment to his family, a strong work ethic and a love of the land.

In 1950, he graduated from Rich County High School where he was active in sports, chess and other school clubs. He attended Utah State University and then served a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Northern California.

From 1956-1958 he served in the US Army as a sharpshooter while stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. He often said that his time in Germany was a “great awakening” for him. He then completed his education at Utah State University, graduating in 1959 with a degree in Economics.

In 1965, he graduated from the University of Washington’s School of Dentistry. While in Seattle, he met his future wife, Joan Carlston. He and Joan were married in the Logan Temple on September 16, 1966. After they married, they moved to Lancaster, California, where he practiced dentistry for more than 37 years.

In Lancaster, he and Joan raised seven children. He continued his service in the LDS church as bishop, high counselor and regional welfare representative for the southern California area as well as many other church callings.

In 2003, Cardon and Joan retired to Laketown, Utah. During retirement he farmed with his son Richard. He enjoyed spending time in his garden with his dog Cocoa. He was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to operas and classical music. He had a special interest in health and nutrition.

Cardon left a lasting legacy to his children and grandchildren of his family values, strong work ethic, humility, charity and generous nature. We will miss our husband, father and grandfather.

A Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Laketown Cemetery, Laketown, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.