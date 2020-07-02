Cindy Marble Mellon

January 23, 1959 – June 27, 2020 (age 61)

Cindy Mellon (Marble), 61, of Blackfoot Idaho, passed away from natural causes June 27, 2020, and returned to her Father in Heaven.

Cindy was born to Charley and Merle Marble and has two sisters and three brothers. Cindy attended Malad High School, where she married her High School partner, in which they had six children.

She later married her soulmate and life partner, William R. Mellon (Bill), where they blended families and started a beautiful, crazy, life together. They lived together in various parts of Utah and Idaho, before settling in Blackfoot, Idaho.

Together they have nine children, six from a previous marriage (Mark Creager of Brigham City, Utah), and three step-children. For most of her life she was a caregiver, whether to her parents, children, grandchildren, patients, or anyone else that needed her.

Always the busy body, she became a CNA, later worked in retail, hospitality, and even started a jewelry and blanket business.

Cindy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, sealed in the temple to her children, proudly escorted her daughter through the temple, and held various callings with unyielding loyalty and dedication.

Mom was a simple lady, who lived a simple life, that was full of plenty of tremendous trials and tragic tribulations. Mom survived breast cancer more than once, two brain aneurysms that nearly cost her life, black widow bites that brought her to her knees, and subsequent health problems. Though many of these trials slowed her down, they never stopped her, she wouldn’t let them. In fact, most would not know by looking at her, what a warrior she was and how refused to accept defeat.

Mom was the definition of resilience and selfless service, sometimes to her detriment. Mom put everyone before herself, and never asked for anything in return.

Mom managed to forge bonds with all those who she came across, all unique in their own way, each different and special. Mom thought she was hilarious, had a twisted sense of humor, a bold reserve, and a giving heart. Above all else, mom will be remembered for her undying love, unquestionable loyalty, sacrificial support of her children, grandchildren, and family and friends.

Cindy is survived by her loving husband William (Bill), her children Dustin Creager of Logan, Utah; Cherese Creager Seitz of Salt Lake City, Utah; Krisell Creager-Lumpkins of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Cheneil Burton of West Jordan, Utah; Shawn Creager of Ogden, Utah; Travis Creager of Salt Lake City, Utah; Robert Mellon of Tremonton, Utah; Danine Hobson of Malad, Idaho; and Jason Millions of Salt Lake City, Utah.

She is also survived by her 34 grandchildren, a host of loving family members, brothers and sisters, and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Charley and Merle and her nephew, Shane.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses brought on by this unexpected loss.

Out of an abundance of caution for family members who are immune compromised, and in consideration of those who are vulnerable, at risk, or medically concerned with current pandemic situations, we ask that you wear a mask to the services. That said, we understand if there is a medical reason that you are not able. If you are or have been feeling sick, please consider a different method to show your love and support. We are certain there will be plenty of hugs and affection exchanged, and we want everyone to stay safe, while still paying their respects to our loving mom.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad, Idaho. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 11:00am – 1:00pm prior to the services.

