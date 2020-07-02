Fireworks are always off limits in Forest Service areas

Possession and use of fireworks within National Forest boundaries is prohibited by law.

LOGAN – U.S. Forrest Service officials are expecting large crowds in their campgrounds this holiday weekend. The Fourth of July weekend always attracts thousands to the mountains to enjoy what Utah’s forests have to offer.

Rangers posted reminders to visitors that the forest, its campgrounds or anywhere else in their boundaries is off limits to any kind of fireworks. Kathy Jo Pollock said campers should also know the fire restrictions in the area they are visiting.

Currently, the Logan Ranger District has a low fire danger posted.

“Possession and use of fireworks within national forest boundaries is prohibited by law at all times and is strictly enforced,” Pollock said. “Due to increasing wildfire activity, visitors are urged to always check fire restrictions before heading out to your destination.”

To find out the fire information and restrictions in the area you may be traveling to go to: https://utahfireinfo.gov/fire-restrictions/

The Beehive State’s fire season begins June 1 to October 31. There have already been six wildfires in Utah burning thousands of acres, according to Utah Wildfire Info. All of wildfires so far have been south of Salt Lake. One of the fires was started by fireworks.

“If you are recreating in an area not under fire restrictions, exercise caution with fire and clear all flammable vegetation; have a full bucket of water close to the campfire; have a shovel on hand and available; have an adult present; never have a campfire when it is windy, hot, and dry,” she said. “Please keep campfires in the designated fire pits and make sure they are out cold before leaving them unattended.”

Pollock also said there is also a concern for people taking to roads and trials in motorized off-road vehicles.

“Off-highway vehicle users are reminded to ride only where permitted,” she said. ”It’s the responsibility of all forest users to obtain Motor Vehicle Use Maps, which show roads and trails that are designated open to motorized vehicles.”

Visitors should always operate their OHV responsibly on designated roads and trails.

Pollock also wanted to remind people when planning to hike this weekend to dress appropriately and be aware of the dangers like snow bridges and hidden moats on higher elevation trails.

“Carry extra water, food and take along a coat and matches in case the weather turns bad,” she said. “Always let someone know where you are hiking and approximately when you will return and never hike alone.”

While enjoying the forest, remember to recreate responsibly by keeping a clean campsite, packing out all garbage, cleaning up after your pets, using any material as firewood that contains nails, screws, or other hardware such as pallets, furniture, etc.