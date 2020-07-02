September 10, 1999 – June 28, 2020 (age 20)

Florian Levry, 20, of Logan, Utah, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2020.

Florian was born in the Ivory Coast of Africa and immigrated to the United States with his mother and brother at the age of 6.

He graduated from Logan High in 2018 where he excelled in music as a violinist and as a proud member of the Logan swim and water polo teams.

He went on to attend Utah State University and was currently employed by TTM Technology.

Florian, (affectionately “Flopie” to his Maman), during his 20 years here on Earth, touched many lives. As so many people that knew him can testify, Florian’s greatest gift was as a friend. His big heart and smile left his mark on everyone he knew. Just a kind and wonderful young man who loved playing his guitars and hanging out. He loved his family and friends so much, especially his little brother Erwan. Florian will be forever loved and missed by all.

Florian is survived by his Mom Dominique Brou and Timothy Wolf, her fiance and younger brother Erwan, all of Logan; Father Roger Levry and wife and two little brothers Marc-Andre and Ange-Emmanuel of Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Grandmother Therese Brou (AKA Mamina); Uncles and Aunties Barthelemy Brou, Marie Jeanne and Hamed Kone, William Brou, Pascal and Esther Brou, Edwige Coumba Brou, Desire and Dedra Brou, Charlotte and Ernest Abouo, Monique Brou; Cousins Gilles-Hamed, Coralie, Laurianne, Marie-Camille, George-Ibrahim, Rita, Nolan, Malia, Amira, Jordan, Marc and Emmanuel; And other relatives and friends who loved Florian very much.

The family will receive friends at a visitation from 11:00am – 12:00 Noon Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 725 South 250 East, prior to a 12:00pm service. Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery directly after the service.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone for their outpouring of support and greatly appreciates all of the prayers and heartfelt condolences extended to them during this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.