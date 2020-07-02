Gerald “Jerry” Nelson Day

December 11, 1931 – June 24, 2020 (age 88)

Gerald Nelson Day “Jerry”, age 88, of Providence, Utah; passed away at his home on Wednesday June 24, 2020.

He was born on December 11, 1931 to Myron (Mike) Day and Lillie Leona Nelson in Preston, Idaho. His siblings are: Myron Nelson Junior, DeMar (Conna) Nelson, Joyce Marie (Lauris) Hope, Marlow (Sharon) Nelson, LaRene, Norene (Wes) Fife, Sandra (Tommy) McCarty and Dennis.

He married his sweetheart Donna K. Binggeli on June 25, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple.

After graduating from Preston High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy on May 29, 1951 and made it his career until August, 13, 1970, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer.

After retiring he worked on the Pink Catamaran (Alii Kai) dinner cruise in Hawaii as one of the head chefs. He spent a few years in California, where he managed a Jack in the Box and then moved to Logan, Utah, where he worked as a manager at Schreiber Foods and then started his own business, Cache Valley Chemical.

Gerald enjoyed traveling, bowling, coin collecting, riding his Harley Davidson Hog motorcycle and sports.

Jerry is survived by his children, Katrina Marie (Arthur) Nielson, Jimmy (Kathleen) Day, Kevin Wayne Day, 12 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren, and his sisters Norene (Wes) Fife, Sandra (Tommy) McCarty, and grandson Jerry Fife (who was named after his Uncle).

Funeral services will be held at the Providence 10th Ward LDS Chapel, 355 South Canyon Road, Providence, Utah on Friday, July 10, 2020 beginning at 11:00am with a viewing prior from 9:30 – 10:30am.

The Graveside Service will be at the family plot in Weston Idaho Cemetery, 2523 South 3200 West, Weston, Idaho at 2:30pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.