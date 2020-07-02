Idaho march brings college athletes, officers together

In this June 3, 2020, photo provided by Idaho State Athletics, people walk during a unity march, in Pocatello, Idaho. A strong connection between law enforcement and Idaho State student-athletes set the stage for the peaceful unity march. (Jarius Fields/Idaho State Athletics via AP)

POCATELLO (AP) – A strong connection between law enforcement and Idaho State student-athletes set the stage for a recent peaceful unity march in Pocatello, Idaho. The march featured student-athletes walking side by side with officers in uniform.

A diverse group of people from around southeastern Idaho joined them.

Several officers in Pocatello were athletes at Idaho State or have children who compete at the university and a variety of outreach programs have strengthened the connection.