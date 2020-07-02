Janu ary 17, 1932 – July 1, 2020 (age 88)

Jolene Dahle Brown born January 17, 1932, passed away peacefully July 1, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Nolen (Buzz) Brown; her son, Steven Brown (Judy); her daughters, Vicki Brown and Jodi Simpson (Michael); 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and their three pups, Molly, Toby, and Susie.

She and her loving husband of 71 years were the perfect example of what marriage should be…not without challenges, but with pure commitment. They did everything together and lived life to the fullest.

They enjoyed many fun adventures traveling across the country in their RV and enjoying time with family.

We love you Mom, and you will be dearly missed. But, we know that you are on to your next adventure, only this time dad has to stay here with us…for a time.

