Kenneth “Kage” Gary Allen

June 14, 1993 – June 15, 2020 (age 27)

“They shall mount up with wings as eagles…” – Isaiah 40:31

Our beloved husband, son, brother, and favorite uncle, USAF 1st Lt. Kenneth Gary Allen, “Kage,” took flight to our eternal home on June 15, 2020 when he was tragically killed in a F-15C plane crash in the North Sea off the coast of England. He was serving with the highly skilled eagle drivers of the USAF 493rd Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing.

In everything he did Kage served with all his heart, might, mind, and strength. From his earliest childhood it was his dream to soar with the eagles. Knowing who he wanted to become, he worked for it with amazing courage, sacrifice, and dedication. He was true to the standards he knew to be right; a good man who consistently tried to be his best and cheerfully bring out the best in others. Service to God, family, and country was the top priority in his life. Inscribed in his academy ring is Joshua 1:9 “Be strong and of good courage.” Kage’s genuine smile, twinkling eyes, quick wit, contagious laugh, ready intelligence, and thoughtful ways will be deeply missed by all.

Kage, son of C. Mark and Deborah Elliott Allen is the seventh of eight children. Born at Edwards AFB, California, Kage grew up in a military family living at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Perry, Utah.

During High School he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, served as Box Elder High Student Body President, earned his private pilot license, participated in jazz band, cross country, and soccer, and was selected as Most Outstanding Senior Boy (2011). He attended the United States Air Force Academy where he majored in Aeronautical Engineering, served in cadet leadership, and was on the prestigious flying team.

Following his “doolie” year at the Academy, he served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Chile Rancaqua/Santiago South Mission from 2012 to 2014. After college, Kage excelled in pilot training and was chosen to fly the F-15C air superiority fighter.

What really made Kage soar was finding his precious Hannah Hansen of St. George, Utah, whom he “loved the mostest,” and being married on February 20, 2020 just before he reported in to Lakenheath RAF, England.

Kage is survived by his wife Hannah Hansen Allen, parents Mark and Debbie Allen, grandmother Lauraine C. Allen, siblings; Joseph (Katie) Allen, Jamie (Nick) Ordyna, Chaz (Sara) Allen, Jacob (Jessica) Allen, Chance (Anna) Allen, Christy (Adam) McKell, Stephen M. Allen, and 23 adoring nieces and nephews.

Befitting this patriotic man who flew into this world on Flag Day, we will hold his funeral on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 10:00am at the Box Elder High School Football Field, 380 South 600 West, Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00pm at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, Utah.

