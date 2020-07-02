Logan officials announce holiday hours and closures

LOGAN – Officials here have announced modified schedules for Logan City services and facilities during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

“Residential garbage, recycling and green waste will be collected as usual on Friday, July 3,” according to Logan Public Works spokesperson Emily Malik. “The city landfill will also be open that day for regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

The landfill will be closed, however, on Saturday, July 4. For information about the landfill or trash collection, residents are advised to call 435-716-9755.

Malik added that the Logan River Golf Course will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. For information about golf course operations, residents are advised to call 435-750-0123.

The Logan Community Recreation Center and the Logan Library will be closed over the holiday due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The Logan Aquatic Center is closed for repairs until 2021.

Malik also reminded city residents that fireworks restrictions will be in place over the holiday weekend.

Under guidelines suggested by Logan Fire Chief Brad Hannig, fireworks may be discharged between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. from July 2 to July 5.

Those discharge hours are extended to midnight on July 4.

But the discharge of fireworks will be generally prohibited outside of the city’s developed neighborhoods.

Additional information about fireworks restrictions can be found under the “News” menu at www.loganutah.org.