Lucille Danielson Bankhead passed away of natural causes on June 29, 2020 at the age of 98.

She was born March 18, 1922 at Paradise, Cache County, Utah, the daughter of David H. and Jennie Howells Danielson.

Lucille received her education in Cache County Utah. She graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah and Utah State University with degrees in Vocational Home Economics and Secondary Education. She enjoyed learning and took a variety of classes throughout most of her adult life. She enjoyed classes in family life, gardening, religion, genealogical research and later in computer training.

She was a teacher at South Cache High School for two years and later in the Ogden City Schools. On July 14, 1947 she married John Ray Bankhead in the Logan Temple. He preceded her in death May 19, 2000 in Ogden, Utah where they had lived since 1950.

As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, she served as Primary President, Relief Society President as well as in many Auxiliary positions within her wards. She also served on the Ogden Stake Relief Society Board. She served a Genealogy Mission at the Ogden Family History Center where she was a Research Assistant for many years. She also spent many hours compiling her own family genealogy and histories.

She was a Charter Member of the Nob Hill Camp Daughters of the Utah Pioneers North Center Company in Ogden, Utah where she made many lifelong friends.

Lucille enjoyed using her homemaking skills for her family and grandchildren, and in earlier years, she did considerable sewing and tailoring, gardening and canning. She also enjoyed walking, writing poetry, and square dancing with her husband. Her family was the most important part of her life, and she was always happy to be involved in their activities and achievements.

Surviving are three children and their spouses: Mark (Gayle) Bankhead of Mesa, Arizona, Carol (John) Hutchins of Sandy, Utah, and Gayle (Steven) Black of Syracuse, Utah; 13 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren; her sister Faye Mellor of North Ogden, Utah and sister-in-law Kathleen Danielson. She was proceeded in death by her sister Ruth Danielson, two brothers and their wives David Carl (Ladell) Danielson and Richard Lynn (Hilda) Danielson, one grandchild and two great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a family only service will be held. Interment will be at the Paradise City Utah Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the care givers at the BeeHive Homes of Syracuse, Utah for their exceptional care and loving kindness to our mother.

