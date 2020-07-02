Max Kelly Nelson, 61, returned home to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Ogden Regional Hospital due to complications of a ruptured tumor.

Kelly was born April 9, 1959 in Brigham City, Utah a son of Max Reese Nelson and Lois Jensen Nelson.

He grew up in Perry, Utah and attended Perry Elementary, Box Elder Jr. High and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1977. He served a 2 year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Dallas, Texas. He graduated from the Utah State Police Academy in 1982.

Kelly married his sweetheart, LeAnn Osborne on February 12, 1981 in the Idaho Falls Temple for Time and All Eternity.

Family was very important to Kelly. He coached his kids for many years. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He also enjoyed doing leather work and was an avid gardener.

He served in many various church callings and we would often find him off studying the gospel.

Kelly’s favorite thing in the entire world was attending the many sporting events and other activities that his grandchildren were involved in. His nine grandchildren were the joy of his life and they could do no wrong in his eyes. Papa will always be their biggest cheerleader.

Kelly became a police officer and worked for various police departments for 25 years. One of the highlights of his life was being the D.A.R.E. Officer at the local elementary schools. He had a positive impact on the lives of many kids. He continued to be a great influence on young people as he was currently mentoring youth at a local treatment center.

Kelly is survived by his eternal sweetheart, LeAnn Nelson; children: KelliAnn (Brandon) Fry; Brad (McKenzie) Nelson; Hilary (Wyatt) Christensen; AJ Nelson; nine grandchildren: Chance, Max, Baylor, Parker, Kannon, Wil, Nolan, Lexi and Dawson; siblings: Reese (Jana) Nelson; Carolyn (Jason) Davis and Peggy (Brent) Rose.

Kelly is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Lois Nelson and niece, Jessica Rose.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. The service will also be available as a live feed at Myers Mortuary.

A small private family viewing will be from 10:00 – 10:40am at Myers Mortuary.

Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery with Law Enforcement Honors conducted by the Cache County Sheriff’s Department.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.