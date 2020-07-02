Michael Bryan Olson, 62, went home on June 29, 2020.

Mike was born February 21, 1958 in Logan Utah. He grew up in Millville, Utah.

Mike left behind a lot of people who loved him deeply. Mom: Alice Welker Olson, Dad: Richard Olson, Wife: Betty Ferguson Olson and Son: Cody Wayne Ferguson.

Mike excelled at everything he did. He was a maintenance technician in every career job he had. You put it in front of him and he could fix it. He was also great figuring out computers. With only a few months of schooling. He kept everyone’s computers up and running.

Mike had a 25 year career working for Kodak Film Processing.

One of Mike’s passions was his 1970 Barracuda, which would literally push you back in the seat when he “Punched It”, Man, that was fun! And every six months he would be rebuilding his clutch on the kitchen table. Mike also had a passion for riding his Suzuki 1800 Motorcycle. The first summer that he purchased it, he put 8,000 miles on it!

Some of the loved ones left behind Brother: Steve Olson, Sisters: Pam Ballard, Debi Bentley, Monica Hess, Very special Uncle Dennis Welker and cousin Lex Sorenson, Grandchildren: Corbin Ferguson, Sidayne Pratt and Chris Pratt.

Viewing and Memorial Service will be at Lindquist’s Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Viewing from 12:00 noon – 1:30pm. Memorial service at 2:00pm. Officiating will be our good friend and neighbor, Reed Child.

Mike will be cremated after services.

There will be a luncheon immediately after the services at West Point 9th Ward, 800 North 3500 West.

Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 it is requested that you bring and wear a mask for the safety of all so if you get within 3 feet of another person.

I want to give a BIG THANK YOU to all our friends, family and neighbors. You have ALL been very helpful and supportive the last few years and especially the last few months.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist’s Mortuary.