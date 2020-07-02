New Idaho unemployment claims jump 26% to 5,500

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials say new unemployment claims jumped 26% last week to about 5,500. The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday that it received about 1,100 more new claims last week compared to the week before that.

Idaho’s unemployment numbers have been edging down under Republican Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic. But a spike in new infections in recent weeks has led to the closing of bars and the return of tougher restrictions in highly populated Ada County.

Idaho’s unemployment rate is 8.9%, with about 80,000 people looking for work.