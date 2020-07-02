Search and rescuers called to help stranded hiker

LOGAN — Search and rescue crews were dispatched to help an injured hiker Thursday afternoon. The 75-year-old man was reportedly near White Pine Lake when he broke his leg and became stranded.

According to emergency radio traffic, dispatch operators received a 911 call just after 2 p.m. The caller reported the man had a fractured leg and was unable to hike back out to their vehicle at Tony Grove Lake.

Search and rescue teams made it to the hiker 90 minutes later. They reported he was conscious and breathing but was bleeding from a compound fracture. They were able treat him and provide pain medication.

Due to the remote location, rescuers requested a medical helicopter to transport the hiker to a hospital.

Last month, Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen said the sheriff’s office had responded to an increase in search and rescue calls this year. He attributed the spike to COVID-19 restrictions that have prompted many citizens to spend more time in the mountains.

