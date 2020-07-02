December 21, 1936 – June 30, 2020 (age 83)

Tomas Alejandro Lopez Castañon passed away on June 30 of 2020.

A loving and kind human being that left a whole legacy of strength and testimony in our Savior Jesus Christ and his gospel. Tomas was known for his love for the gospel and the Savior Jesus Christ, particularly his love for the scriptures and the importance to understand them and apply them to our lives.

“PAITO” as his family used to call him, leaves a huge hole in our hearts and he will be greatly missed.

He was known for his simplicity for everything, a very simple human being with a golden heart that had so much love for his fellow men and his family. He always did what he could and beyond for his family, he sacrificed everything to make sure his family had what he couldn’t and provided so many opportunities for everyone.

His death is preceded by the death of his oldest son Alejandro Noe Lopez in January 28 of 2020. His surviving wife is Natividad Edelmira Lopez and his surviving children are Erik Lopez, Julissa Rodriguez, Nubia Lopez, Uziel Lopez, Mariela Lopez and Byron Lopez. Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

We love you very much “PAITO” Rest in peace and enjoy the life and peace that you talked about all the time, the life that comes after death.

