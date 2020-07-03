Cache and Logan districts planning for in-class instruction this fall

NORTH LOGAN – On Monday, the Governor’s Office and State Board of Education said the state is moving forward with plans to resume in-class education as originally planned next month. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson said all public and charter schools need to submit how they plan to reopen and safeguard student and faculty health by August 1st. Both the Cache County and Logan City school districts are beginning the process of gathering information, polling parents, and presenting plans for schools to reopen in late August.

Both districts are anticipating that they will follow the traditional five-day schedule, Monday through Friday, and maintain the approved school calendar with currently scheduled holidays, breaks and teacher workdays.

Both districts are seeking input from parents and staff as they develop their plans of how to keep students and faculty safe while the coronavirus pandemic persists. Logan is asking parents to fill out an online survey to gauge concerns and interests about fall classes. Cache will also be seeking input from parents and staff. The Logan City School District is planning on meeting with teacher and parent representatives from their School Community Councils to review a draft plan and seek feedback on July 9. Both districts will present their plans for approval before their respective school boards on July 21st.

Both districts are considering some of the following factors:

Accommodations need to be made for students and employees who are in “high risk” health categories

A formalized set of “Safe and Healthy Schools” guidelines will be designed to provide hygiene and illness protocols for schools, employees and families

Have educational plans in place to provide remote or online learning for students or staff who become ill

Have contingency plans in place in case remote or online learning is necessary for an entire school or school district

Faculty and staff will need to wear face coverings

Students may be asked to wear masks in certain circumstances (i.e. working in small groups with the teacher or aide for 10-15 minutes or more)

School visitors will be limited

Assemblies will be limited to those that may be broadcast to classrooms

Regular health screenings will not take place at school, but students who exhibit any symptoms at school will be sent home

The guidelines both districts are following are found on www.schools.utah.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, the plans they come up with and approve must meet the minimum requirements laid out by the Utah State Board of Education. Those requirements can be seen here.