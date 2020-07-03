COWBOY POETRY: Foolish Race

One day while I was planning a Saturday ride, my good wife said she’d like to go and run along my side.
You see, my wife’s a runner. She can run on foot all day. I prefer to ride a saddle horse. That’s why I feed ‘em hay.
Now the manly man that I’ve become said, “Hon, you’ll slow me down.” Why did I say those stupid words that triggered such a frown?
But then that frown became a smile that spread across her face. “My dear,” she said, “You’ve too much pride. It’s time we had a race.”
That challenge I accepted—it’s the worst thing I have done. I’d put my big foot in my mouth. I’d seen that woman run.
That fateful day came soon enough. My wife chose Teton Park. She mapped a rugged loop that would bring us back by dark.
I’d saddled up old Cyrus. He was my only hope. We started with an even trot and broke into a lope.
Well, Cyrus had a tough time through the rocks and fallen trees. But they didn’t slow my wife. She kept on moving like a breeze.
I passed some friendly hikers, and they said, “She’s on the run. She said be sure to watch for you. She hopes you’re having fun.”
I guess I had forgotten where the trail was slick and steep. When Cyrus hit a slippery spot, we fell into a heap.
I brushed the dirt and pride off and headed down the trail. It seemed like all my horse sense was left to no avail.
Then all at once I saw a note she’d hung there on a tree. “You better hurry faster or you won’t be catching me.”
It seemed that all I’d done that day was try to catch my wife. I guess I had it coming. That’s the story of my life.
I finished out the ride with a nice and easy gait. The trail now made it easy. It was finally somewhat straight.
My ride was almost over. I had made it to the end. And there my wife was waiting. Now I had some fence to mend.
She chose my favorite place to eat. Just like her, wouldn’t you know! I don’t remember what she had, but I was eating crow.