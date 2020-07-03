COWBOY POETRY: Foolish Race

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

One day while I was planning a Saturday ride, my good wife said she’d like to go and run along my side.

You see, my wife’s a runner. She can run on foot all day. I prefer to ride a saddle horse. That’s why I feed ‘em hay.

Now the manly man that I’ve become said, “Hon, you’ll slow me down.” Why did I say those stupid words that triggered such a frown?

But then that frown became a smile that spread across her face. “My dear,” she said, “You’ve too much pride. It’s time we had a race.”

That challenge I accepted—it’s the worst thing I have done. I’d put my big foot in my mouth. I’d seen that woman run.

That fateful day came soon enough. My wife chose Teton Park. She mapped a rugged loop that would bring us back by dark.

I’d saddled up old Cyrus. He was my only hope. We started with an even trot and broke into a lope.

Well, Cyrus had a tough time through the rocks and fallen trees. But they didn’t slow my wife. She kept on moving like a breeze.

I passed some friendly hikers, and they said, “She’s on the run. She said be sure to watch for you. She hopes you’re having fun.”

I guess I had forgotten where the trail was slick and steep. When Cyrus hit a slippery spot, we fell into a heap.

I brushed the dirt and pride off and headed down the trail. It seemed like all my horse sense was left to no avail.

Then all at once I saw a note she’d hung there on a tree. “You better hurry faster or you won’t be catching me.”

It seemed that all I’d done that day was try to catch my wife. I guess I had it coming. That’s the story of my life.

I finished out the ride with a nice and easy gait. The trail now made it easy. It was finally somewhat straight.

My ride was almost over. I had made it to the end. And there my wife was waiting. Now I had some fence to mend.

She chose my favorite place to eat. Just like her, wouldn’t you know! I don’t remember what she had, but I was eating crow.