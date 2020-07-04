676 COVID cases ties a one-day record for the pandemic; 31 cases in BRHD

LOGAN – It was a good news-bad news July 4 COVID holiday report from the Utah Department of Health: there were no deaths in Utah the last 24 hours but the 676 new cases of COVID-19 ties the record for one day, set June 26.

There were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in the Bear River Health District, 22 in Cache County and nine in Box Elder County.

Since March, there have been 1,695 positive tests recorded in the district with 1,521 in Cache County and 170 in Box Elder plus four in Rich County.

There are currently five COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized.

As mentioned there are 676 new positive COVID-19 tests included in the UDOH Saturday report.

The Saturday numbers mean the state’s new caseload is 24,524 positive tests, a daily rate increase of 2.8 percent from yesterday. Also, 24 of the last 25 days have seen 300 or more cases.

Including 10,080 tests administered yesterday, 366,716 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 6.7 percent of the total tested.

As mentioned, there were no COVID-19 deaths since yesterday; 181 Utahns have died from the disease.

There are 13,807 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

With 36 more hospitalizations since yesterday, over the course of the pandemic 1,565 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease. There are currently 193 positive COVID-19 cases hospitalized.

Idaho’s Friday report shows 6,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths in the state. There have been 26 positive tests in Franklin County while there are now two positives in Bear Lake County and four cases in Oneida County.