13 new COVID-19 cases in BRHD report; 517 statewide

LOGAN – Monday’s Bear River Health Department report included 13 new COVID-19 cases, eight found in Cache County and five in Box Elder County.

That means 1,724 positive tests have been recorded in the district with 1,540 in Cache County and 180 in Box Elder County plus four in Rich County.

There are currently five COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized.

Including the Monday numbers from the Utah Department of Health, 517 new cases from yesterday, the state’s new caseload is 25,469 positive tests, a daily rate increase of 2.0 percent from yesterday. Also, 26 of the last 27 days have seen 300 or more cases.

For the last seven days in Utah there have been an average 544 new COVID-19 cases a day (it was 537 a day the week before.)

Including the 4,534 tests administered since yesterday, 375,842 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 6.8 percent of the total tested.

There are six more COVID-19 deaths than yesterday, one of the biggest one-day jumps in fatalities since the start of the pandemic. There are now 190 Utahns who have died from the disease.

There are 14,448 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

There were 22 more hospitalizations added to coronavirus lists since yesterday and now 1,605 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease. There are currently 192 positive COVID-19 cases hospitalized.

The last 14 days 412 Utahns have been admitted to hospitals, the worst two-week stretch since the beginning of the pandemic.

From Idaho’s Sunday report there are 7,733 confirmed COVID-19 cases and still 93 deaths in the state. There have been 27 positive tests in Franklin County while there are still two positives in Bear Lake County and four cases in Oneida County.