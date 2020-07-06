Betty Jo Nelson Jepsen

Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully at Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 4, 2020 surrounded by the love of her children with her life long sweetheart at her side.

She was born December 3, 1940 in Boise Idaho, to Douglas L. and Edna Brown Nelson. She graduated from Preston High School and was a member of the Indianettes. After graduating from Utah State University in secondary education, she returned to PHS for two years to teach and during that time organized the Phi Del dance team.

She married Glen Fremon Jepsen on September 14, 1962 in the Logan, Utah temple. She returned to USU later and graduated with a masters in special education.

They shared many adventures together. The Air Force took them to Lubbock, Texas and Ramstein Germany. They settled and raised their family in Pleasant View, Utah where Glen was assigned to the 419th Tactical Fighter Wing of the Air Force Reserve at Hill Air Force Base.

For many years, she worked as adjunct faculty at Utah State University, instructing future special education teachers. She spent 4 years working as a school teacher at the International School in Saudi Arabia, which contributed to her interest and understanding of many cultures. She and Glen served a two year mission to Kiev Ukraine.

As a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served in many capacities and leadership roles on a ward and stake level. She was called to serve on the Primary General Board from 1985-1988. She then served as 1st counselor in the General Primary Presidency from 1988 – 1994. For the past decade she has enjoyed serving in the Logan Temple.

Some of her favorite things to do were traveling to visit with her children throughout the world, honing her master chef skills, always having a sewing project on the go, and she loved reading so much so that she usually had at least two books under observation.

Later in her life one of her greatest joys was being a grandma, and she did it best of all. Although she will be greatly missed her influence and example will endure.

She is survived by her husband, Glen F. Jepsen, 4 children, Kerry (Melinda) Jepsen, Mink Creek, Idaho; Jana (Travis) Huff/(Matthew Musgrave), Odgen, Utah; Jill (Mark) Neitz, Stettler, AB, Canada and Kyle (Stacy) Jepsen, Dallas, Texas. 2 Siblings Bryant (Linda) Nelson, Waco, Texas, Leonard (Ellen) Nelson Pocatello, Idaho. 19 grandchildren and one more on the way, 1 great-granddaughter and another on the way. Preceded in death by one grandson and one son in-law.

Funeral services with be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00am in the Mink Creek Chapel, 7316 North Capitol Hill Road, Preston, Idaho. The services will be live streamed on Saturday at 11:00am MST and may be watched clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/zu_4X_2yxxc

Due to the current global landscape and need for social distancing the service will be for family only. At 10:00am there will be a family only viewing followed with the family prayer.

In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation 801-584-5800 or go to Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.