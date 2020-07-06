Blake Moore wins GOP primary in race to replace Bishop

In this May 2020 photo provided by the Blake Moore For Congress Campaign is Blake Moore in Salt Lake City, Utah. Businessman Blake Moore has won the GOP primary in northern Utah's 1st Congressional District in the race to replace retiring longtime Congressman Rob Bishop. Moore bested three competitors in a close race that was determined Monday, July 6, 2020, after days of vote counting. (Blake Moore For Congress Campaign via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Businessman Blake Moore has won the GOP primary in northern Utah’s 1st Congressional District in the race to replace retiring longtime Congressman Rob Bishop.

Moore bested three competitors in a close race that was determined Monday after days of vote counting. The other candidates were: Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson, ex-Utah Agricultural Commissioner Kerry Gibson and Kaysville Mayor Katie Witt.

Witt drew fire by giving approval for a concert in her town during the coronavirus pandemic. The event that was planned to protest business restrictions was later moved to another part of the state.

Moore will move on to the general election in November with a heavy advantage in the Republican-heavy district. On the Democratic side, Darren Parry has been leading Jamie Cheek for their party’s nod.

The race will determine who replaces U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop. He retired and became the running mate of governor hopeful Thomas Wright, a businessman who lost the GOP primary.