Booth says it’s been quite a year with sudden changes to virtual political events

LOGAN – Cache Republican Party Chairman Chris Booth said it was quite an accomplishment to pull off a virtual county convention and then the state convention, as well, with changes needed to be made rather quickly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Booth said in making the adjustments they had to make sure they were protecting the integrity of the system.

“Hats off to our executive committee from the county party, especially our secretary Pam Budge. She really, quite honestly, were it not for (her) and the rest of our executive committee, our vice-chair Shellie Giddings, we would not have been able to pull off a virtual convention like we did. Then we turned right around the next week and helped the state party,” he said.

Booth said they were all on the helpline for the state party.

Two incumbents who lost in the recent GOP primary, Representative Val Potter and Senator Lyle Hillyard, he said, are good men who served the county well.

“One thing I always told Val is how I appreciated him. He went from a city councilman, to a mayor, to the county council, to being the chair of the county council, and then…when it was (Jack) Draxler (who) stepped down, and went on an LDS mission. Then Val got an opportunity to run to be a representative. So they’ve always stepped up and served.”

Late Monday as the counting continued, businessman Blake Moore won the Republican primary in Utah’s 1st Congressional District in the race to replace retiring longtime congressman Rob Bishop; and, Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox was declared the winner of the gubernatorial primary edging former governor Jon Huntsman Jr.