Braydee Alisha Burbank was born on September 15, 1992 in Brigham City, Utah. Her fighting spirit was evident from the start as she was a whopping 9lbs. 13 oz. arriving 3 ½ weeks early. Her rough debut into the world was successful due to the strength of her mother and a very tenacious doctor who along with his family became lifelong friends. She was beautiful from the start with a full head of dark hair.

Braydee was raised a farm girl in Deweyville, Utah but always managed to stay on top of the latest trends and had a genuine beauty no one could deny. Her beauty was more than skin deep. Not only did she like looking her best, but she always made others feel their best. Compassion and authentic kindness were her trademarks.

She was a natural as a model but also loved being on the other side of the camera, photographing others. Her artistic eye captured the beauty in everyone. The inner light that glowed from Brayd along with her magnetic, down to earth spirit drew people to her and gained her countless friends. If someone needed a confidence builder or pep talk, they knew who to call.

There was never a dull moment with Braydee. Fun was always a priority and her random ideas and sense of humor could lighten any moment. She graduated from Bear River High School in 2011.

Blessed with good friends who enjoyed her spunk, she was always up for an adventure. Whether it was hanging by the pool, riding her dirt bike or four wheeler, or even just watching a movie, it was always a good time hanging out with Brayd. She also enjoyed traveling. Some of her very favorite trips included scuba diving in Bon Aire, several great times at Lake Powell, and more recently, frequent trips to Las Vegas.

Her bubbly personality and infectious smile hid her health struggles. Even when her body would not cooperate, she did her best to be there with kindness for her many friends and family. She was fiercely loyal and supported those who struggled. The energy and time she had, was used to strengthen relationships and take care of the people who mattered most to her.

She truly appreciated the doctors and medical professionals who helped her over the years. She had been dealing with a poorly functioning body for so long she did not realize how ill she was. Even in her final hours when her liver and kidneys were no longer working, she was more concerned about others than herself.

Braydee is survived by her parents Brad and Lisa Burbank, brother Travis Burbank, sister Kaysie (Colby) Wilcox, her treasured nieces and nephew Reni, Dash and Ava, as well as grandparents Odell Summers, Becky Johnson, Bryan and Eileen Burbank, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her baby sister Hannah, and Grandmother Ethel Summers, who came to take her home on July 1, 2020 in Murray Utah.

As Braydee’s family, we are so incredibly grateful that she did not spend her final moments alone. We know that with all the current COVID-19 regulations it was a miracle, and we thank the people who gave us that priceless gift. Unfortunately, because of the virus, there are needed precautions and regulations that must be followed to ensure safety to all the people Braydee cared about. Having anyone get sick was the last thing she would want.

There will be a funeral held for her close family on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 10:30am at the Deweyville LDS Church, 10750 North Highway 38, Deweyville, Utah.

We know Brayd loved so many, and would never exclude anyone, so we will be live streaming the services to safely honor her. If you would like the link please get in touch with her sister, Kaysie, either via Facebook messenger or text by Tuesday afternoon. It would be greatly appreciated if you would please share your good memories and photos with her family, to help bring them comfort in the days ahead, spent without her, by emailing them to braydeememorial@gmail.com

