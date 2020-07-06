Brent Dee Johnson

March 31, 1960 – July 4, 2020 (age 60)

On March 31, 1960 Larry got a little brother and the sibling rivalry began. But, Brent’s mom and dad, Walt and Eileen Johnson, were excited to have this little guy join the family.

Brent was raised in Garland with his siblings Larry, Colleen, Melanie and bonus sister Mikela. Growing up he ran with the neighborhood boys, Bob, Brian, Val, Rod, Randall, Mark, Boyd and Zane from up on the hill. They played night games, bought root beer floats from Evans Drug on the corner of Factory and Main and ate sugar beets that fell off the trucks during harvest.

Brent’s first job was hoeing beets. This gave him pocket cash but not enough money to buy a car. As a teen he played football with the guys and church softball where he found out the hard way about blocking home plate, by breaking his leg.

He attended Garland Elementary, Bear River Junior High and High School, where he played a little football, ran track for a year, and wrestled. He graduated from Bear River High School with the class of 1978 and was off to auto mechanic school in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was NOT happy when the car he got to take was the old brown Ford station wagon.

Brent loved to cook. When you would visit he would always want to fix something – we think that’s because when he would ask mom “what’s for dinner?” she would reply “whatever you fix”. He was always showing off his grilling skills and loved a good rack of ribs done right. He loved to talk cooking with his dad or anyone that would listen and loved to watch his cooking shows on TV. There was no hamburger helper in his house, it was cooked from scratch because that was the best.

Brent enjoyed camping from the time he was a little guy and that didn’t end until his last day. He was always looking forward to the next reunion or camping adventure so he could be in his trailer. Along with camping there was usually a canoe involved. No trip was complete without swamping the canoe.

For many years Brent’s back bothered him. Surgeries did little to ease the pain. In 2013 additional health challenges started to manifest. Brent navigated these daily challenges the best he could and on October 1, 2017, he got the call he’d been patiently waiting for. A generous donation was made and he was the recipient of a liver transplant. Unfortunately, this liver did not fit and function as intended and a short four days later, October 5, 2017, he was the recipient of a second liver gift. This new gift of life also came with new life challenges that weren’t easy along with the continual back pain he faced on a daily basis.

Brent’s family is eternally grateful to Dr. Mark Boechert who was Brent’s lead transplant doctor at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. Thank you for your ever vigilant care and concern for his health and for striving to make his life better through your knowledge and skills. A special THANK YOU to Dr. Kyle Henry for helping our family navigate the last days of Brent’s life. With current hospital restrictions we were unable to be with him in person until the last two hours of his life. Dr. Henry and the ICU nursing staff went over and above to answer our questions and keep us informed every step of the way along this difficult path. We will be forever grateful for their kindness and compassion on our behalf.

Brent was most recently preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Eileen Johnson.

Brent is survived by his siblings, Larry (Kaylene) Johnson, Colleen (Rich) Hansen, Melanie (Bill) Bowen and Mikela Bourne, two nieces: KaeLani Leishman, Marie (Dallin) Bunn and five nephews: Kevin (Lucy) Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Riley (Kim) Leishman, Jake (Becky) Bourne and McCoy (Sunni) Bourne.

Brent’s best friend and wife is Terri Doty-Johnson. His posterity consists of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Harmoney Johnson – CJ and Jordan Bettencourt; Ryan Johnson (Carmalita Solis), Stormy Johnson and Lucius Johnson; Chris (Chelsea) Johnson – Kaden Johnson; Skyler Johnson; Brandon (Audrey) Johnson, Charlotte Johnson; Aspen Johnson (Gage Brunson, fiancé) Mikayla Brunson; Mackenzie (Eric) Miller, Julie Miller and Eric Miller, Jr.; Tiffany (Michael) Carson, David Lockhart, AnaBelle Lockhart, Ryder Lockhart; Melesa (Brad) Kling, Hayden Kling; Taylor Higgins (Chance Grady) Elena Higgins and Bently Grady; Ben McLeod, Autumn McLeod; Samantha Martinez, Viktoria Zemliska (Bryson Allred) Oaklee Allred; Patiently Martinez; Kaynen Williams.

Brent’s kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids always made him smile, he truly lived for their visits. He always said they didn’t come around enough, but isn’t that what every grandpa says?

Brent, may you finally be able to Rest In Peace.

