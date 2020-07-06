March 23, 1950 – June 28, 2020 (age 70)

Cheryl Lynn Long, 70, of Logan, Utah passed away on June 28, 2020 while visiting Zion National Park with her family.

Born March 23, 1950 in Richfield, Utah she was the oldest daughter of the late Douglas R. and Charlaine A. Hansen.

Cheryl graduated from Bethel High School, and attended Ricks College before marrying Ronald Swensen and having four children Alecia, Aaron, Sarah and Melanie.

She later married Timothy Long and became step-mother to Tim, Josh, Jake, Sariah, and Liz. Cheryl had a deep love for her children and was always ready with a huge hug, words of love and encouragement, and gentle helpful hands. She truly cherished her role as a mother.

Cheryl was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints throughout her life, and was loved by her friends at Church. She worked at Enterprise Elementary School for many years as a Paraeducator, and enjoyed teaching children to read.

She was beloved by children including her 23 grandchildren, former students, children of her nieces and nephews, and several neighbor kids who also call her grandma. Cheryl’s greatest joy was being a grandma and she spoke of her love for her grandchildren often.

She is survived by her husband Timothy Long; her children Alecia (Sean) Farley, Tim Long Jr., Aaron (Jill) Swensen, Josh Long, Jake (Steph) Long, Sarah Swensen, Sariah Hendry, Melanie (Jordan) Finley, Liz (Brandon) Montoya; her siblings Leslie (Paul) Beckstead, Craig (Deaun) Hansen, Kevin Hansen; her grandchildren Aidan, Sarah, Katie, Isabella, Samantha, Ollie, Noah, Liam, Alexis, Calista, Caden, Kai, Hailey, Kristi, Caleb, Maddie, Xander, Isaac, Dallin, Elijah, Luke, Charlotte, and Sage. Also her nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Russell and Larry Hansen.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00am at Hyde Park Cemetery, 400 East Center Street in Hyde Park, Utah. A viewing will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 7:00 – 8:30pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, Utah.

Flowers may be sent to Allen-Hall Mortuary.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.