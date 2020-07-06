September 7, 1977 – July 1, 2020 (age 42)

On July 1, 2020 Cynthia Megan Jones passed away from this life to the next.

(Cynthia) Megan was born September 7, 1977, in Layton, Utah; the first born of Larry and Dixie (Willey). Megan quickly rejected the name Cynthia and was known as Megan forever more. Megan was born and raised in Layton, Utah. She graduated from Layton High School. She completed her Registered Nursing program through the Davis Applied Technology Center. She later went on to complete her bachelors in nursing.

Megan met her sweetheart David Jones in an institute of religion class. They were married in the Bountiful, Utah temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on December 18, 1999. They were blessed with two amazing boys, Nicholas Mason and Cole Porter Jones.

Megan’s life was dedicated to serving others. The majority of her nursing career was spent in the NICU. Megan loved helping little children who could not help themselves. She made countless quilts, burp cloths, blankets, booties, and many other ideas the internet provided her. She gave them all away to family, neighbors, friends, and complete strangers in need. Megan served by baking thousands of cookies and meals to take to others.

Megan’s life was full of laughter. At work, she was known to instigate late night singing, nicknames, and funny stories. She spent countless family hours telling stories, playing games, quoting movies, and tickling tummies. Everyone couldn’t help but smile when being around her.

Most of all Megan’s life is defined by love. Megan shows love to those she works with and helps at her job. She loves her husband and sons and supports them undauntedly. She loves everyone called her family. Her love makes her a favorite of her nieces and nephews. Her love spreads across primary classes, scout groups, neighborhoods, and communities. She truly follows the commandment to love God and love your neighbor.

Megan leaves behind her husband David and two sons; Nicholas Mason and Cole Porter Jones; parents Larry (Dixie) Call and David (Linda) Jones; brothers and sisters Eric (Amy) Call, Emily Call, Aubree (Conrad) Harris, Tyler (Cami) Call, Kyle (Mikeala) Call, Melanie (Jeremy) Hersom, Nathan (Melanie) Jones, Nicholas (Tami) Jones; countless other family and friends.

We’ll miss our wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend and take comfort in knowing we’ll be reunited again through the power of Jesus Christ.

A graveside service will be held for Family Only on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:00pm at Logan Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.