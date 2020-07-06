February 6, 1930 ~ July 1, 2020 (age 90)

Dale H. Bradford, our loving husband, father, and all-around ‘Superman’ (family nickname), passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning, July 1, 2020, at the age of 90 in Layton, Utah. With a smile on his face, Dale returned to his heavenly home, his parents (Alfred and Lorinda), and three siblings (Fern Whitaker, Delone Glover, and Jack Bradford).

Dale was born in Corrine, Utah, on February 6, 1930. He learned the value of hard work at an early age cutting firewood and tending the animals. At age 6 he sold produce and milk out of a red wagon door-to-door. For his first ‘real’ job, he caught the bus at 3:00am to pick cherries in Perry, Utah from 4am til 4pm.

By age 18, Dale had learned the carpentry trade from his father and started building homes all over northern Utah with his father and cousin. He eventually went to work for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from 1960 to 1993 as an Area Director overseeing the construction of chapels throughout Utah and Southeastern U.S.

While building homes in Lewiston, Utah, Dale met the love of his life, Gayle’dean Blair. She would strategically ride her American Saddler horse past his construction sites to get his attention, and it worked! After a year in the Army, Dale returned home and married Gayle, his eternal sweetheart, in the Logan, UT temple, on July 14, 1950. Shortly after, Sindy, their first child, came into the world. Dale joined the Air Force, and was stationed for two years in Guam, the Office of Special Investigations, where Gayle and Sindy eventually joined him. They were transferred to Merced, California, and then back to Utah where he received an honorable discharge from the Air force, rank of Staff Sergeant, before returning to his career in construction.

Dale built their first home in Granger where they lived for 7 years and added 2 more children to the family, Teresa and Jeff. They moved to the Bountiful Garden Apartments while Dale oversaw the construction of their Bountiful home. This is where they ended up planting roots, adding their 4th child to the mix, Brett, and raising their family.

Family was everything! Our Superman was always there to serve and support our active family. He enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling, boating, hunting, fishing, camping, coaching, playing Santa, backyard cookouts, costume and set design, playing with the grandkids and pets, and of course, building all kinds of things for everyone. He was deeply involved and supportive of Gayle and the kids with their horses, mini-bikes, music, sports, dance, theatre, etc. He was ALWAYS there for us!

Service in the church was very important to Dale. He was a faithful home teacher, never skipping a month or missing a birthday. He served in elder’s quorum presidencies, high priest group leaderships, as a counselor in a bishopric, on the high council, and as a gospel doctrine instructor for many years. He loved serving with Gayle as ward activities specialists, putting on some amazing church functions and parties. Together, he and Gayle did a book review/production of Charlie’s Monument in many wards and stakes throughout the state. They also sang together at various functions, doing programs with their Karaoke machine for countless groups. Dale also served diligently on the Bountiful City Planning Commission. He has left a legacy of service!

After 33 years’ employment with the church, and with praise from the First Presidency, Dale retired and they moved to St. George to start a new chapter of life. He enjoyed serving as president of their HOA. He and Gayle served faithfully in the St. George Temple. They loved their full-time mission experience in Nauvoo, Illinois, opening the Nauvoo temple and training temple workers. Later, Dale was set apart as a Sealer in the St. George temple by President Hinckley.

Dale is survived by Gayle’dean Blair, his life-long sweetheart of 70 years, and their four children Sindy (Mike) Grimlie, Teresa (Ryne) Hazen, Jeff (Shauna) Bradford, Brett Bradford, and 17 grandchildren, 32 great-randchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Dale and Gayle’s many wonderful friends, to the Fairfield Village family (Gabe, Bridget, Isaac, Gaylene, and staff), to Encompass (Seong, Jenn, Ken and staff), to Hospice (Laurie, Karyn and staff), and to Visiting Angels (Kristen, Angie, Danielle, and staff). Thank you all for your love and support.

“Dale” – “Sweetheart” – “Dad” – “Grandpa” – “Superman” … Thank you! We love you and miss you – until we meet again!

To celebrate Dale’s life, there will be a viewing open to friends and family, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 9:30 – 10:30am. Funeral Service’s will be at 11:00am at the Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Interment at 1:30pm at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 East 300 South, Brigham City, Utah. The mortuary will be limiting attendance to 99 people at each event.

For Gayle’s and everyone’s health and safety, please wear face coverings and observe strict social distancing at all events. We are a hugging family, but not during this COVID-19 period.

The funeral service will be streamed live, accessible here at the bottom of the page. The link will remain active on the site for later viewing.

Dale loved his flower gardens. To send flowers to the family, please have them delivered to the Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist’s Mortuary.