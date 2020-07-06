June 15, 1927 June 15, 1927

July 2, 2020 (age 93)



Gloria Joyce Rees Gleed, 93, passed away on July 2, 2020, at in Pocatello, Idaho.

Gloria was born June 15, 1927 at home in Cherry Creek, Idaho to Philip Rees and Nellie (Brantzeg) Rees. She grew up with two older brothers and two older sisters. Her parents created a happy and loving environment for their children to grow up on the farm.

Gloria married a young and hardworking farmer, Ralph Gleed, on March 21, 1946. Gloria and Ralph raised three children, a son and two daughters. They were wonderful parents. They taught their children the value of work and being kind. Grandma Gleed was beloved by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They affectionately called her “The Wild Grandma”.

She was an amazing cook and accomplished pianist. Gloria was a wonderful seamstress and loved making clothing for her daughters. She also made afghans, quilts and blankets for her grandchildren. Her home was always inviting and she was honored by the community of Malad for having the most beautiful yard.

Ralph and Gloria had many friends and enjoyed being with them. They were active in the LDS Church and many civic service organizations. Although Gloria lost Ralph to cancer almost 33 years ago, she continued to serve the Church, the community, and hundreds of individuals in Malad.

Although she suffered a stroke in 2016, she has been an example of determination and perseverance to everyone.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Ralph and her daughter Kay (Lon) Williams. She is survived by her son, Lonny (Susan) Gleed, her daughter, Denece (O’Neil) Schwartz, seven grandchildren; Ange (Bryan) Barton, Nate (Ang) Williams, Jen (Larry) Hardenbrook, Alicia (Dustin) Green, Tyson (Nicole) Schwartz, Linsey (Bronson) Smith, and Terrence Schwartz. She also is survived by thirteen great-grandchildren.

The family is so grateful to all of the staff and healthcare providers at The Gables and Caring Hearts in Pocatello and the Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital in Malad for their loving care and kindness.

Due to the growing concerns with the Coronavirus outbreaks, there will not be a viewing. A small private service for the immediate family will be held.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.