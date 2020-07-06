Illegal firework use starts small grass fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE — Fire fighters were called to a grass fire Sunday night that is suspected to have been started by the illegal use of fireworks. The blaze was reported at around 10:15 p.m. near 1030 S. 800 E. in Providence.

According to emergency radio traffic, the fire began in a small field. It was pushed by light winds at the time and threatened a nearby home.

The first crews arriving on the scene reported the fire was less than a half-acre. The flames were quickly extinguished by brush teams.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office reports the fire is suspected to have started by individuals setting off aerial fireworks at the time.

The area where the fire occurred is prohibited for all fireworks.

Deputies reportedly cited the individuals for igniting fireworks in an illegal area.

