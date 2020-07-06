Kerry Leon Campbell passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his wife and family on July 4, 2020, at the age of 85.

Kerry was born on August 11, 1934 in Cannonville, Utah to Claude Leon and Ethel Tyler Campbell.

He married the love of his life, Marjene Bennett Campbell on March 29,1957, in the Logan Temple. Together they raised 6 children, Debbie (Bland) Sparks, Joe (Stacey) Campbell, Doug Campbell, Julie (Barry) Hawkes, Robin Hansen, Nicole Lloyd. He is survived by 25 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and one brother Roger Campbell.

Kerry served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Western States Mission from 1955 to 1957. He loved to teach the gospel and loved the Prophet Joseph Smith. He served in various capacities within the church, including serving as Bishop of the Willow Valley 1st Ward from July 2003-2007.

In his younger years, he had a love for fast-pitch softball, and was one of the top pitchers in the area. He was an avid golfer, and loved going fishing with his sons and grandsons! His family was the most important part of his life, and he was always happy to be involved in their activities and achievements.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. The services will be lived streamed and may be listened to live at 11:00am MST by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/jY1IbUPulq0

A viewing for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30am prior to services. Out of respect for those attending services, masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Thank you to Intermountain Homecare and Hospice, Dr. Vikram Garg, Dr. Bruce Isaacson, and many other individuals who took such great care of our father in his last days.

