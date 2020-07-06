March 8, 1978 – July 1, 2020 (age 42)

Keshena Toledo Brooks, 42, of Smithfield, Utah, passed away, July 1, 2020, with her family by her side.

Keshena (Shena) was born to Richardson Yazzie Toledo and Isabelle Toledo on March 8, 1978, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Shena spent her childhood growing up in Salt Lake City, Cedar City, and Smithfield, Utah. She graduated from Sky View High School in Smithfield, Utah. She received a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts with a minor in Chemistry from Utah State University in Logan, Utah.

After graduation, Shena traveled the world and explored many European countries. Thereafter, Shena joined and worked for the U.S. Forest Service and fought wildfires for 5 years all throughout Utah.

During her service, she met Chad Brooks, and they were married in 2005. Shena and Chad shared a loving and wonderful 8-9 year marriage in Smithfield, Utah.

Shena is survived by her loving and devoted father, Richardson, her brother, Skyler (Tori) Toledo, her two sisters: Chelise (Benjamin) Elwood, Shayla (Jason) Bowles, and her eight nieces and nephews who she adored: Brooke, Elsie, Drake, Meka, Addikai, Kelaih, and Trey, and her loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Shena was preceded by her mother, Isabelle (Slowman) Toledo in 2019.

Keshena had quite the journey and was dealt with many physical adversities in her life. She battled several tumors and physical ailments. Despite any hurdles she had, she always kept a smile on her face and a positive attitude towards life. Shena has touched so many lives with her gracious kindness. She opened her heart and gave all she could to anyone and everyone she met.

Shena will be deeply missed and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Her family along with many others mourn her as they have lost the gentlest soul.

Based on the recent circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus, we would like to prioritize the health and safety of our friends and family. We would like to encourage everyone to follow the Utah and the CDC mask and social distancing guidelines. Pursuant to these guidelines, we also understand those that cannot attend based on travel restrictions and those at high risk. For those that cannot attend, you can offer your sympathies through shared memories of Shena.

Graveside service were held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:00am in the Smithfield City Cemetery. A viewing was held from 9:00 – 9:45am at Nelson Funeral Home, 85 South Main, Smithfield, Utah.