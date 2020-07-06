Logan man accepts plea deal in child abuse and protective order crimes

Booking photo for Donald T. Hansen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Logan man charged with more than 22 crimes has accepted a plea deal to lesser charges that could still send him to prison. Donald T. Hansen has been incarcerated in the Cache County Jail since being arrested May 14.

Hansen participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning. He had previously been charged with 9 misdemeanors and 13 felonies, including child abuse, violating protective orders and drug possession. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between November 2018 and June 2020.

Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Spencer Walsh said in May, Hansen grabbed his daughter around the neck and choked her. He also violated a protective order, contacting the victim’s mother and later encouraging her to change her statement to law enforcement.

Hansen spoke only briefly. He told the court he was willing to waive his rights to a fair trial.

Judge Brian Cannell scheduled sentencing for August 31.

Hansen remains in jail, being held without bail. He could face up to five years in prison.

