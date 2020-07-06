Logan man pleads guilty to abusing woman and young children

Booking photo for Quinton Lopez (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 25-year-old Logan man has confessed to abusing two young children and a woman. Quinton J. Lopez was arrested in May and booked into the Cache County Jail.

Lopez participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to child abuse, amended to a third-degree felony; assault, a class A misdemeanor; and, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor.

As part of the resolution, prosecutors dropped three remaining charges.

Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Spencer Walsh told the court how police officers were called to a residence in February. Lopez assaulted the woman, resulting in a black eye and bruising on her body.

Walsh then explained how in May, Lopez grabbed two kids, ages 3 and 4, by the face and striking them with his hand. They reportedly had bruises on the side of their heads. They also had injuries to their ears.

Lopez spoke to deputies at the time of his arrest. He claimed that he had been struggling with an addiction to methamphetamine, causing him to lose his temper.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck scheduled sentencing for August 17.

Lopez remains in jail on $25,000 bail. He could face up to 5-years in prison.

