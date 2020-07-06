Peggy Ann Theurer Showell passed quietly from this life on July 1, 2020.

She was born in Tremonton, Utah on April 13, 1938 to Alma Grant and Sadie (Stokes) Theurer. She was raised on the family farm in Tremonton, surrounded by three adoring sisters and one prankster brother.

Peggy graduated from Bear River High School. She met her life partner and sweetheart, Dale, in 1957. They wed in the Logan LDS Temple on January 3, 1958, surrounded by family and friends.

Peggy dedicated her life to raising her two sons, Steven Dale and John Scott (Barbara) Showell. With Dale by her side, they raised their family in West Valley City, Utah. Dale passed away after a long battle with Alzheimers in 2012.

Peggy was an active member in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed many callings in both primary and relief society. Her hobbies included cooking, baking and acquiring a multitude of priceless Hummel figurines. She kept an immaculate house and was always ready to offer a cold Diet Coke. Her large dining room table was the center piece of many elaborate holiday and birthday dinners.

Peggy is survived by her sister Sharon (Keith) Nilson, brother; Grant Bud (Bonnie) Theurer. Sons, Steven Dale Showell and John Scott (Barbara) Showell, three grandchildren; Andrea (Dustin) Brinkerhoff, Tyler (Haylee) Showell, Kristyne Showell, great-grandchildren; Tytan, Blakelee and Juniper. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; sisters, Joan and Katie.

A special thank you to the staff at Ashford Assisted Living and Memory Care in Springville, Utah.

At Peggy’s request no service or viewing will be conducted. A graveside service will be held July 11th at 10:00am at the Tremonton Cemetery, 100 East 1200 South, Tremonton, Utah. We request that if you are in attendance, please wear a mask or face covering.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.