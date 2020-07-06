Providence man pleads guilty to entering apartment and threatening residents with a knife

Booking photo for Obten Lather (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — An 18-year-old Providence man has confessed to entering a North Logan apartment and threatening to kill the occupants. Obten Lather accepted a plea deal that could still sentence him to prison.

Lather participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, amended to a second-degree felony, and, two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

In May, North Park police officers were called to the Bridger Point Apartment complex. Lather had entered an apartment with a knife and threatened two men.

The victims told officers that Lather had punched the first male in the face and held the knife to his chest. He then walked down the hall to a bedroom where the second male was asleep. Lather awoke him and held the knife to his face, threatening that he would “kill him.”

Officers spotted Lather walking near the apartment complex shortly after the incident was reported. When they called for him to stop so they could question him, he jumped over a fence and fled on foot.

Walsh explained that Lather believed the victims had “snitched” on a friend. He did not know them personally.

Public defender Mike McGinnis told the court Lather was intoxicated at the time the crimes occurred. He explained that even though his client didn’t know the men, he had been at their apartment earlier that day.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck scheduled sentencing for August 17.

Lather is being held in jail on $20,000 bail. He could face up to 15 years in prison.

