USU classes starting August 31, with changes

LOGAN – Classes start August 31 at Utah State University statewide campuses and USU officials expect enrollment to approach the 28,000 of a year ago, despite the pandemic.

The school’s Vice President for Academic and Instructional Services, Robert Wagner, said about 45 percent of the 4500 available classes will have some form of face-to-face component.

“Meaning that the students might not meet in class for each class system, but they will regularly be able to meet with their fellow students, as well as their instructor,” Wagner explained. “And the other times they’ll connect remotely via computer so that they continue to receive instruction.”

He said another 30 percent of USU courses will be entirely online and the rest will be a variation, what he calls blended classes.

Vice President Wagner said the coronavirus will cause changes in student life and student activities and sports.

“Different areas of that great Aggie experience will look a little different this fall and there are a large number of staff and teams here at USU working very, very hard this summer to develop and implement those changes again that will keep everyone safe.”

He said planning for the fall has been underway for months and because of USU’s land grant mission the school is very good at delivering a quality educational experience in Logan and across the state.

Dr. Wagner said the university expects face coverings or masks to be worn whenever it is difficult to maintain six feet from others. For the physical classrooms, all students and instructors will be expected to wear face coverings and to physically distance.

Because of Thanksgiving break (Nov. 25-27), instruction will go remote after Friday, Nov. 20. The last day of classes is Friday, Dec. 11. Finals will be held remotely during the week of December 14-18.