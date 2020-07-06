Utah’s case fatality rate is the lowest in the nation at .74 percent

LOGAN – The Bear River Health Department reported a combined 47 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and Sunday, the lowest weekend total since late-May.

There were 31 new cases reported Saturday (22 in Cache County and nine in Box Elder County) and 16 Sunday (11 in Cache County and five in Box Elder County).

That means 1,711 positive tests have been recorded in the district with 1,532 in Cache County and 175 in Box Elder plus four in Rich County.

There are currently five COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized.

The 3,853 confirmed positive cases the last week bumped Utah into the top 20 states in cases per capita, but due to a primarily young population the case fatality rate is the lowest in America at .74 percent.

Over the weekend the Utah Department of Health reported 676 new COVID-19 cases Saturday (which tied the one-day record) and 410 Sunday.

Including the weekend numbers the state’s new caseload is 24,524 positive tests, a daily rate increase of 1.7 percent from yesterday. Also, 25 of the last 26 days have seen 300 or more cases.

Including 14,672 tests administered during the weekend, 371,308 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 6.6 percent of the total tested.

There were no COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday but three more were reported Sunday and now 184 Utahns have died from the disease.

There are 14,147 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

There were 36 more hospitalizations added to coronavirus lists Saturday and 17 Sunday and now 1,582 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease. There are currently 183 positive COVID-19 cases hospitalized.

From Idaho’s Saturday report there are 7,370 confirmed COVID-19 cases and still 93 deaths in the state. There have been 27 positive tests in Franklin County while there are still two positives in Bear Lake County and four cases in Oneida County.