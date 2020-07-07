564 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide; 27 are found in BRHD

A "masks required" sign is affixed to a window of Sally Beauty on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Gov. Gary Herbert says he has no plans to shut down the economy and appears unwilling to make face masks mandatory despite warnings from the state's epidemiologist that a "complete shutdown" might be imminent if Utah can't stop a prolonged spike of coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LOGAN – The 27 new COVID-19 positive cases in Tuesday’s Bear River Health Department report include 17 in Cache County and 10 in Box Elder County.

That means 1,751 positive tests have been recorded in the district with 1,557 in Cache County and 190 in Box Elder County, plus four in Rich County.

There are currently three COVID patients from the district who are hospitalized, all in Cache County.

Including the Tuesday numbers from the Utah Department of Health, 564 new cases from yesterday, the state’s new caseload is 26,033 positive tests, a daily rate increase of 2.2 percent from yesterday.

Tuesday’s numbers included, it has been 41 straight days of more than 200 positive COVID-19 cases a day in Utah.

With the 7,007 tests administered since yesterday, 382,849 Utahns have been tested and the rate of positives is 6.8 percent of the total tested.

There are four more COVID-19 deaths than yesterday. There are now 194 Utahns who have died from the disease.

There are 14,764 of Utah’s total COVID-19 cases that are considered “recovered.”

There were 49 more hospitalizations added to coronavirus lists since yesterday and now 1,653 Utahns have been hospitalized with the disease. There are currently 197 positive COVID-19 cases hospitalized.

From Idaho’s Monday report there are 8,052 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 94 deaths in the state. There have been 27 positive tests in Franklin County while there are still two positives in Bear Lake County and four cases in Oneida County.