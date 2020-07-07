May 20, 1929 – July 5, 2020 (age 91)

Audrey Elaine Stone Veibell, 91, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020.

She was born May 20, 1929 to George LeRoy Stone and Rosella Vidella Kendell. Her parents divorced and her mother married Joseph “Chris” Rasmussen. Chris was always dad to Audrey

She attended “Silver Star” through the 8th grade. She spent 1 ½ years in high school in Weston, Idaho and Finished high school in Clifton, Idaho.

Audrey lived in Weston, Idaho – 20 years: Roy, Utah – 5 years: Clearfield, Utah – 21 years and Layton, Utah – 45 years.

She married Victor Peter Veibell on November 14, 1947 in Logan, Utah. He preceded her in death on January 12, 1999.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Serving as a Primary teacher, Relief Society social relation instructor, Relief Society visiting teacher, Relief Society visiting teaching supervisor.

Audrey loved to sew, quilt, crochet, read, and most of all spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son Alan Lee (Christine) Veibell: her daughters Vicki Lyn (Bill) Wagner, Elaine V. (Rob) Littlefield: daughter-in-law Kris Veibell, 17 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren. Her brothers; Argel Rex Stone and Oran K Stone

Audrey is preceded in death by her husband (Victor), parents, 4 siblings (Anna, Joe, Dora, Ray), 2 children (Lyle P. Veibell, Christine Craythorne) a grandchild (Shelly Hall) and a great-grandchild (Melanie Hall).

The family would like to give a special thanks to Jenna, LuAnn, Katharina, and Dr. Samuel Wilson of Utah Home and Hospice.

Graveside services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 10:00am at the Cornish City Cemetery, Cornish, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.