Business Insider lists Logan number one on their best cities in the Western U.S.

LOGAN – Business Insider has listed Logan as the number one city in the Western United States to live in after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, and number 15 overall regardless of geographic location.

The publication says that Logan has the 18th-highest share of jobs from home in the West at 38.4%. Logan has also had the lowest unemployment rates at 2.0% pre-coronavirus.

Business Insider rates their top cities with nine different factors. Some include pre-coronavirus unemployment rates, population density, monthly housing costs, and share of residents age 25 and over who have at least a bachelor’s degree. Those are only some of the few factors that went into the decision making.

They use information gathered from the US Census Bureau and rescale it into a z-score so they could add values to get an overall index for each metro area.

Logan’s close neighbors also made the list. Some include Pocatello, Idaho at 3, Idaho Falls, Idaho at 4, Provo at 9, Ogden at 11, Salt Lake City at 14 and Boise, Idaho at 15.

Business Insider states that these cities are great for people who “don’t want to live in crowded areas.”

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Logan’s unemployment rates have risen to 4.8% in May, the lowest rate among U.S. metropolitan areas.