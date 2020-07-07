Cache County School District seeking parent input on reopening schools

NORTH LOGAN – Last week, Governor Gary Herbert and State School Superintendent Sydnee Dickson announced that school districts and charter schools throughout the state should begin putting together plans for how they can resume in-class instruction in the fall. They outlined several requirements and recommendations for schools to follow to keep both students and faculty safe, while also providing a quality education.

“Our goal in the fall is to reopen schools for in-person learning, following a normal school calendar (August 20 to May 28) and Monday through Friday schedule,” the Cache County School District said in a statement sent to parents on Monday. “At the same time, we plan to provide for both remote and online learning to accommodate the short term and long term needs of families. We recognize that we cannot anticipate every individual situation but hope to provide workable alternatives for families.”

The Cache district is seeking direct feedback from as many parents as possible in an anonymous online survey. It can be found here: Parent Survey for Reopening Schools. The survey not only asks parents about in-class vs online instruction, but also asks about face masks on buses or in classroom settings.

The Logan City School District has issued a similar online survey for parents of their students. That survey can be found here: Return to School, Fall 2020 Parent Survey.