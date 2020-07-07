Douglas B. Anderson

December 31, 1944 – July 1, 2020 (age 75)

Gone fishing…….

He was the youngest of three children born to John Adolph “Ade” and Ruth (nee Hansen) Anderson.

Doug enlisted in the Army at 18 to serve his Country in Vietnam. When he returned from Vietnam, he got a job as a pressman for Moore Business Forms. He was with Moore for 32 years and was able to travel the US, Europe, and live in Australia for 2 years.

It was while he was with Moore that he moved his family to Grand Island, New York. After his career with Moore, he changed pace and became the Installation Manager for ASI Signage, where he installed many successful signage projects until his partial retirement in 2015.

Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors, and in his workshop woodworking, crafting, and tinkering.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Adolph “Jack” Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn (nee Southwick), his sister Louise (Gail) Jensen and his daughters Shawna (Keith) Joslyn and Trisha (Matthew) Mortellaro, as well as his grandchildren Addison (fiancé Anthony Schiavi) Joslyn, Brennen Joslyn and Logan Mortellaro.

Flowers are gratefully declined, donations can be made to the angels of Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo, New York, who helped to provide guidance to his family and in-home care to him during his courageous, but short battle with cancer.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Kaiser Funeral Home.